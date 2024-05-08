Joe Collier, former Bills head coach and architect of Broncos’ ‘Orange Crush’ defense, dies at 91

DENVER (AP) — Joe Collier, the former Buffalo Bills head coach and architect of the Denver Broncos’ famed “Orange Crush” defense, has died. He was 91. The Broncos said Collier’s family confirmed that he died at his Littleton, Colorado, home on Monday night. Collier was coach of the Bills from 1966 to 1968 and compiled a 13-16-1 record. He spent two decades in Denver and was defensive coordinator during the franchise’s first Super Bowl trip after the 1977 season, powered by the “Orange Crush” defense.

