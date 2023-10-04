Joe Christopher, outfielder on expansion 1962 Mets, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Christopher, an outfielder on the 1962 expansion New York Mets, died Tuesday in Edgewood, Maryland. He was 87. The Mets said he died at his home, where he was receiving hospice care. Christopher made his big league debut with Pittsburgh in 1958 and appeared in three games in the 1960 World Series. He was selected by the Mets in the 1962 expansion draft. He spent four seasons with New York, was traded to Boston and spent a final season with the Red Sox in 1966. Christopher had a .260 career batting average with 29 homers and 173 RBIs.

