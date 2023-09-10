Joe Burrow treated roughly by Browns, throws for career-low 82 yards in season-opening loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Burrow didn’t look like the NFL’s highest paid player in the season opener. More like an average quarterback. Cincinnati’s QB was held to a career-low 82 yards in a 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, who pressured Burrow from the start. He signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension two days before the game, but the Browns treated Burrow rudely and won just their second home opener since returning to the league in 1999. Burrow refused to use a calf injury that sidelined him for more than a month in training camp as an excuse.

