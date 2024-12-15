Joe Burrow sets franchise record with 3 more TD passes as Bengals beat Titans 37-27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards with three touchdowns for the franchise record with 36 this season and the Cincinnati Bengals improved their faint playoff hopes by thumping the Tennessee Titans 37-27 in a sloppy game Sunday.

The Bengals (6-8) notched the 400th regular-season win in franchise history. They still need to win out to extend their streak of winning seasons to four straight no matter where they wind up in the AFC playoff chase.

They came in without starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and lost end Sam Hubbard to an injured knee after he caught a 2-yard TD pass.

It didn’t matter as the Bengals turned six turnovers into 24 straight points capped by Geno Smith’s 39-yard pick-6 in the third. The Bengals missed out on more points with a 61-yard fumble return for a TD except Jordan Battle fumbled just before crossing the goal line for a touchback in the third quarter.

The Titans (3-11) benched Will Levis after his NFL-high fourth pick-6 this season and fourth turnover of the game. Mason Rudolph looked ready to lead a rally until he was picked off by Josh Newton.

Tennessee lost its third straight and dropped to 1-6 at home in coach Brian Callahan’s debut season and first game against his old boss, Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Cincinnati played without left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and Cody Ford was a late scratch because of an illness. The Bengals started Devin Cochran, a rookie with one offensive snap in five appearances before Sunday. Even giving him help, he gave up pressure that led to the first of Burrow’s two interceptions.

The Bengals also had four turnovers. The teams combined for the NFL’s first 10-turnover game since Week 2 of 2007 when the Lions and Vikings each had five in Detroit’s overtime win.

Tennessee led 14-7 at the end of the first after opening with back-to-back TD drives for the first time since Week 4 of the 2022 season. Tony Pollard ran for a 3-yard TD. On the next drive, Tyjae Spears went over the top after his first would-be TD was ruled short.

Burrow opened the game with a 6-yard TD pass to Chase Brown and that TD pass to Hubbard. The Bengals took the lead for good after Cam Taylor Britt picked off Levis, and Burrow hit Tee Higgins with a 38-yard TD pass for a 21-14 edge.

That gave Burrow 36 TDs this season, a new single-season record for Cincinnati.

Chase, who came in leading the NFL this season in receptions and yards receiving, finished with nine catches for 94 yards.

He became the fifth player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions, 1,400 receiving yards and 15 TD catches in a season. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison (2001), Randy Moss (2003) and Jerry Rice (1995) as well as Cooper Kupp (2021).

Hubbard was ruled out late in the first half after that TD catch with an injured right knee.

Pollard, who came into this game questionable with an injured ankle, aggravated the ankle. He returned in the second quarter. LB Kenneth Murray Jr. aggravated his hamstring and was questionable. T’Vondre Sweat hurt a shoulder but returned. Luke Gifford left in the second quarter with a concussion.

The Bengals return home to host Cleveland, while the Titans start a two-game road swing at Indianapolis.

