Joe Burrow says Sunday’s game at Arizona is a must-win for 1-3 Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is still slowed by a lingering calf injury, but he says Sunday’s game at Arizona is a must-win for the 1-3 Cincinnati Bengals. The reigning AFC North champions will be at risk of missing the playoffs if they don’t string together some victories. Burrow acknowledged the injury he suffered early in training camp continues to limit his his mobility and style of play. He hasn’t ventured out of the pocket much and has thrown mostly short and intermediate passes.

