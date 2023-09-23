Joe Burrow listed as questionable by Bengals for Monday night game vs. Rams

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Ravens won 27-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow has been listed as questionable by the Cincinnati Bengals for their Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. The star quarterback suffered a calf injury early in training camp that he aggravated late in last week’s loss to Baltimore. He returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis. If Burrow can’t play, Jake Browning would get the start. For the Rams, Puka Nacua was listed as questionable because of an oblique injury. Coach Sean McVay has said Nacua is expected to play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.