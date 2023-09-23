Joe Burrow listed as questionable by Bengals for Monday night game vs. Rams

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow has been listed as questionable by the Cincinnati Bengals for their Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. The star quarterback suffered a calf injury early in training camp that he aggravated late in last week’s loss to Baltimore. He returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis. If Burrow can’t play, Jake Browning would get the start. For the Rams, Puka Nacua was listed as questionable because of an oblique injury. Coach Sean McVay has said Nacua is expected to play.

