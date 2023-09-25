Joe Burrow is active for Bengals’ game vs. Rams, throws during warmups

CINCINNATI (AP) — Injured Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is active for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The star quarterback is dealing with a strained right calf. The injury occurred early in training camp and was aggravated late in the Bengals’ loss to Baltimore last week. Burrow returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis, and on Saturday the team listed him as questionable for the game. He threw on the field during warmups without a sleeve on his leg or any obvious discomfort.

