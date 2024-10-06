Joe Burrow has a big day, but Bengals fall to 1-4 with stunning OT loss to Ravens

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow had a career day and the Cincinnati Bengals led by 10 points three times in the second half. That still wasn’t enough. The defense couldn’t stop Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ offense in a stunning 41-38 overtime loss that dropped the Bengals to 1-4. Burrow passed for 392 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, including two to Ja’Marr Chase, who finished with 12 catches for 193 yards.

