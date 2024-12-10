Joe Burrow believes Bengals can keep receiver Tee Higgins, and he’s willing to help

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joe Burrow says he’s willing to do whatever he can to help the Cincinnati Bengals keep receiver Tee Higgins, who is set to be a free agent in the offseason. Whether that means the star quarterback would consider restructuring his deal, Burrow wasn’t saying after the Bengals beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-20. Higgins is playing this season, his fifth, on the $21.8 million franchise tag. The price would go up on a another season with the tag, but many players have been unwilling to sign the second time.

