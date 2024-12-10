Joe Burrow believes Bengals can keep receiver Tee Higgins, and he’s willing to help

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joe Burrow says he’s willing to do whatever he can to help the Cincinnati Bengals keep receiver Tee Higgins, who is set to be a free agent in the offseason. Whether that means the star quarterback would consider restructuring his deal, Burrow wasn’t saying after the Bengals beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-20. Higgins is playing this season, his fifth, on the $21.8 million franchise tag. The price would go up on a another season with the tag, but many players have been unwilling to sign the second time.

