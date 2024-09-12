Joe Burrow and the Bengals visit the Chiefs trying to rebound from season-opening loss to Patriots

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday hoping to rebound from a season-opening loss to the Patriots. Burrow was held to just 164 yards passing without a touchdown in the 16-10 defeat. The Chiefs opened the season with a 27-20 win over the Ravens that was secured only when video overturned a would-be tying touchdown catch by Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely on the final play of regulation. The Bengals and Chiefs have been frequent opponents in recent years, meeting in two of the past three AFC title games. Cincinnati won during the 2021 season to reach the Super Bowl and Kansas City won the following year, leading to the first of its back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.