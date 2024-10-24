Joe Burrow and the Bengals can get to .500 with a win over the Eagles

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dropped their first three games but have won three out of the past four. A win over the Eagles on Sunday could get them back to .500. The Bengals are back here because of the defense has stepped up while the offense has done just enough to win. The Eagles crushed the Giants last week with Saquon Barkley rushing for 176 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Jalen Hurts running for a pair of 1-yard TDs.

