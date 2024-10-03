Joe Burrow and Bengals host Lamar Jackson and Ravens in first AFC North matchup

After getting their first win of the season last week, the Cincinnati Bengals host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for an AFC North showdown. RB Derrick Henry in his first year with Ravens is running as well as ever. Through four games, he’s got 80 carries for 480 yards and five TDs. Henry spent eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing with Baltimore. QB Joe Burrow has the Bengals humming again. He engineered another good game against the Panthers last week, throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 34-24 win.

