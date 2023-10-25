Joe Buck, Gary Cohen, Dan Shulman among Hall of Fame’s Frick Award finalists

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Buck, Gary Cohen and Dan Shulman are among the finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Joe Castiglione, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Ernie Johnson Sr., Ken Korach, Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper are also finalists. The ballot is the second of four consecutive elections involving broadcasters whose careers extend into the wild card era, which started in 1995. The pre-wild card era will be considered for the 2027 award. The winner will be announced Dec. 6 at the winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

