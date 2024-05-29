Joe Brady places his trust in QB Josh Allen upon taking over the Buffalo Bills’ play-calling duties

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has no intention in making big changes. He’s placing his trust in quarterback Josh Allen after Brady had the interim tag removed from his title during an offseason that featured a departure of some of Buffalo’s top playmakers. Brady called it “Allen’s offense” upon being asked what personal tweaks he might introduce this offseason and after taking over the play-calling duties in November after Ken Dorsey was fired. The challenge for Brady is being on the same page with Allen on a unit that traded its top receiver in Stefon Diggs to Houston and lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency.

