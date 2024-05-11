Jockey Tyler Gaffalione fined for ‘touching a rival’ near the finish line in 150th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jockey Tyler Gaffalione has been fined $2,500 for “touching a rival with his left hand” near the finish line of the Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission posted its ruling on its website. Gaffalione was aboard Sierra Leone, who finished second behind Mystik Dan. He touched Forever Young, who finished third at Churchill Downs last weekend. Sierra Leone lugged in and bumped Forever Young three times in the stretch, but jockey Ryusei Sakai didn’t claim foul. The stewards did not issue an inquiry, however, they ordered Gaffalione to attend a film review of the race. The stewards, in their discretion, can take disciplinary action against a jockey following their review.

