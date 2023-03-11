Jockey Manny Franco rides 5 winners on Aqueduct card

NEW YORK (AP) — Jockey Manny Franco rode five winners on the eight-race card at Aqueduct, two months after he bagged a six-win day at the New York racetrack. The 28-year-old jockey from Puerto Rico swept the first four races and then returned to win the sixth in a photo finish. He leads the jockeys’ standings with 56 wins at the winter meet. Franco tied a New York Racing Association record with six winners on Jan. 6.

