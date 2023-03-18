Jockey Jaime Rodriguez rides 7 winners on Laurel card

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Jaime Rodriguez rode a record-tying seven winners at Laurel. The 32-year-old jockey tied two others for the most wins on a single card at the Maryland racetrack. Rodriguez won the first five races on the card. He then won the seventh and capped his day with a win in the eighth. Rodriguez, from Puerto Rico, had a career year in 2022, with career bests in wins (243) and purse earnings ($7.5 million). He ranked seventh among North American riders in wins.

