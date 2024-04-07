Jockey Frankie Dettori ties Santa Anita record with 6 consecutive wins

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Jockey Frankie Dettori has won six straight races at Santa Anita, tying the record for most consecutive wins in a single day. Dettori won the second through the seventh races with mostly long shots on Saturday. His highest-priced winner was Roberta’s Love at $21.60 in the $125,000 Evening Jewel Stakes. The 53-year-old Italian jockey finished second aboard even-money favorite Imagination in the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby. He was third in the ninth race and he finished out of the money in the first, 11th and 12th races. He now shares the record with Flavien Prat, who rode six winners in a row in March 2021.

