Jockey Flavien Prat wins Remsen to set record with his 80th stakes victory of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — Flavien Prat has notched his 80th stakes victory of the year. He won the $250,000 Remsen at Aqueduct to set the single-season stakes record. The French jockey broke the previous mark of 79 stakes wins, set in 2022 by Irad Ortiz Jr. It was also Prat’s second graded stakes win on the card, tying Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey’s record off 55 set in 2003. Among Prat’s big wins this year was the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Sierra Leone.

