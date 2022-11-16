Joc Pederson returns to Giants eager to get back to playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Still miffed about missing the playoffs, Joc Pederson is determined to stick by the San Francisco Giants and help them return to their winning ways of 2021. The outspoken outfielder accepted a $19.65 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Giants for the 2023 season. San Francisco finished 81-81 for third place in the NL West after a franchise-best 107 wins and a division title in 2021 before losing the best-of-five NL Division Series in five games to the rival Dodgers.

