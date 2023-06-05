Jobert’s home run in eighth leads LSU to 6-5 win over Oregon State at Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brayden Jobert hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning, lifting LSU to a 6-5 victory over Oregon State in a weather-delayed game at the Baton Rouge Regional. The home run answered a two-run home run by Oregon State’s Gavin Turley that tied the game at 5 an inning earlier. Lightning storms caused several delays in the regional and Oregon State, which took its first loss of the weekend, was forced to play a late-night loser-out game against Sam Houston. LSU has won both of its games and advanced to the championship round on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.