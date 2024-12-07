Joaquin Niemann wins Saudi International in a playoff

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Joaquin Niemann has won the Saudi International in a playoff for his third title of the year. Niemann shot 67 in the final round of the Asian Tour event. Cameron Smith shot 62 and got into a playoff when Niemann and Caleb Surrat each bogeyed the final hole. Surrat shot 66. On the second extra hole, Niemann hit a lob shot to a foot for birdie and that turned out to be the winner. Niemann won twice on the LIV Golf League early in the year, one of them in Saudi Arabia. This was his first victory in nine months.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.