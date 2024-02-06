Joaquin Niemann finally wins on LIV. His eye is on getting in the majors

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joaquin Niemann finally has a LIV Golf victory. But it wasn’t long before his attention turned to the majors. Niemann wants to win them. But first he has to get in the majors. And that won’t be easy as a LIV player who doesn’t get ranking points. The Chilean is only assured of the British Open because he won the Australian Open late last year. In other golf news, Wyndham Clark has the record at Pebble Beach with a 60. But it was played under lift, clean and place. The European tour doesn’t count records in those conditions. The PGA Tour does.

