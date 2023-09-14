João Palhinha signs new deal with Fulham after nearly moving to Bayern Munich

LONDON (AP) — João Palhinha extended his contract at Fulham on Thursday, tying him to the club through the 2027-28 season less than two weeks after he nearly joined Bayern Munich. Palhinha’s new deal includes an option for the Premier League club to add an extra year. The Portuguese midfielder arrived in Munich for a medical check at Bayern on Sept. 1 but no deal was completed before the transfer window closed at the end of the day. He says he has “100% commitment” to Fulham.

