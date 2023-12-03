João Félix scores against former club to give Barcelona 1-0 win over Atletico in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — João Félix has scored against his former club to give Barcelona a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid and move the Catalan club closer to the top of the Spanish league standings. Félix is on loan from Atletico after falling out with the club last season. He scored with a neat shot over goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 28th minute to give Barcelona the home victory. The result put Barcelona back within four points of leaders Girona and Real Madrid. Madrid beat Granada 2-0 on Saturday when Girona defeated Valencia 2-1. Sevilla’s winless streak in the league reached eight matches after a 1-1 home draw with Villarreal.

