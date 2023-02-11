João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham

LONDON (AP) — João Félix’s second match for Chelsea went better than his first. The Portugal forward scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on his return from a three-game suspension following a sending-off on his debut a month ago. Felix guided home a volley off a cross from fellow new signing Enzo Fernandez in the 16th minute only for former Chelsea player Emerson Palmieri to equalize in the 28th. It was a third straight draw for Chelsea’s expensively assembled team which is languishing in midtable in what increasingly appears a forlorn bid to qualify for the Champions League.

