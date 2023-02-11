João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham

By The Associated Press
Chelsea players celebrate after Chelsea's Joao Felix scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Chelsea in London, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Cliff]

LONDON (AP) — João Félix’s second match for Chelsea went better than his first. The Portugal forward scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on his return from a three-game suspension following a sending-off on his debut a month ago. Felix guided home a volley off a cross from fellow new signing Enzo Fernandez in the 16th minute only for former Chelsea player Emerson Palmieri to equalize in the 28th. It was a third straight draw for Chelsea’s expensively assembled team which is languishing in midtable in what increasingly appears a forlorn bid to qualify for the Champions League.

