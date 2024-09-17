Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan in Asian Champions League

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Joao Cancelo has scored his first goal for Al-Hilal as the Saudi Arabian club beat Qatari club Al-Rayyan 3-1 in the Asian Champions League Elite tournament. The Portuguese international who was signed from Manchester City scored just before halftime. Earlier, Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring for the four-time Asian champion. Cancelo then assisted Marcos Leonardo for the third before the break.

