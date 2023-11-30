Joakim Lagergren leads South African Open Championship after first-round 65

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Swedish golfer Joakim Lagergren has shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the South African Open Championship. Lagergren is ranked No. 417. He had seven birdies around the Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate including a long one on his 17th hole to move into the outright lead. Casey Jarvis is alone in second place after a 66. Two more South Africans in Jovan Rebula and Louis de Jager are in a share of third place a stroke further back. It’s the second of three straight events in South Africa to open the 2024 season on the European tour.

