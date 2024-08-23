Joachim Andersen leaves Crystal Palace for a second spell at Premier League rival Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Denmark defender Joachim Andersen has joined Fulham for a second spell after leaving Premier League rival Crystal Palace. The center back was on loan at Fulham in the 2020-21 season and established himself as a fans’ favorite. Andersen has now moved to Craven Cottage on a permanent basis, on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($40 million). Andersen’s signing comes after Fulham lost defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream on free transfers earlier in this transfer window. It is a blow to Palace, which is also battling to keep fellow center half Marc Guehi at the club amid interest from Newcastle.

