Jo Adell hits bases-clearing double in 6-run 5th as Angels post 9-4 win over Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Jo Adell hit a bases-clearing double with two outs in a six-run fifth inning, Tyler Anderson retired Aaron Judge three times in six strong innings pitched and the Los Angeles Angels withstood rainy conditions for a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

With the rain varying in intensity, Anderson (9-10) allowed one run and three hits for his first win since July 6. The veteran left-hander struck out Judge swinging in the first, got a called third strike on the slugger in the third and retired him on a groundout in the sixth.

“He doesn’t throw with velocity but he reads bats well and he was able to get into an area where Judge couldn’t get to it,” Angels manager Ron Washington said.

“Obviously he’s a great hitter,” Anderson said. “You don’t want to make a lot of mistakes to him, so just try to make good pitches, execute pitches and it worked out tonight.”

Nolan Schanuel hit a leadoff homer and had an RBI single off Nestor Cortes (5-10) before the Angels put together a six-run inning for the second straight game.

Kevin Pillar hit a two-strike, two-run single before an Anthony Rendon walk and Adell’s bases-clearing double. Mickey Moniak capped the inning with an RBI single as the Angels outscored the Yankees 17-6 and totaled 27 hits in the last two games of the series. Zach Neto followed up his six-RBI showing on Wednesday with a late run-scoring single.

The Angels won a series in the Bronx for the first time since 2017 and had consecutive games with six-run innings for the first time since Sept. 27-28, 2016.

“They just went out and played,” Washington said of his young players. “I wish the weather would have been nicer so they could have really found out what Yankee Stadium is like, but the conditions we couldn’t do anything about. I’m so proud of the way they handled themselves.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his first homer in the Bronx after hitting four in his first five games with the club following his acquisition from the Marlins. Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton hit RBI singles in the eighth as the Yankees fell to 3-3 in a stretch of 15 straight games against opponents with a winning percentage below .500.

Oswaldo Cabrera homered in the ninth after replacing Anthony Volpe, who exited due to a bruised left foot.

Schanuel lifted Cortes’ fourth pitch into the right-center field seats for the third leadoff homer of his career. After Chisholm Jr. tied it in the second, Schanuel singled to right before the Angels sent 10 men to the plate, saw 55 pitches and got three two-strike hits in the fifth.

The right-handed hitting Pillar gave the Angels a 4-1 lead by reaching out over the other side of the plate for a single to right field. Adell followed with a two-strike double that caromed off Soto’s glove after the right fielder briefly hesitated before attempting to make a diving catch.

“Once I hit it, I saw him freeze for a good period of time and I knew it was a chance it was going to fall in front of him,” Adell said. “So I was going to be aggressive with it.”

Cortes allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He was lifted after Pillar’s single and fell to 1-5 in his last eight starts.

“They did a good job of putting the ball in play,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “They didn’t sting the ball a ton against him, but especially with two strikes they were able to touch and put it in play.”

Moniak made a leaping catch near the 385-foot sign in front of the New York bullpen in right-center to rob Soto of a homer in the sixth. Moniak was playing in medium range center field, raced back and stuck his glove over the fence.

“That was awesome,” Anderson said. “That was a great play. He’s been making great plays all year.”

Yankees LF Alex Verdugo batted ninth, making the first time in his career he started a game in that spot.

Yankees: Volpe (left foot bruise) was lifted after the seventh and X-rays were negative. Volpe fouled a ball off his foot in the second and took two more at-bats. INF Jon Berti (calf) ran in the outfield and fielded ground balls at third base. … C Jose Trevino (triceps) did some running and could start a rehab assignment on Monday or Tuesday. … RHP Ian Hamilton (lat) felt fine after his bullpen session on Tuesday and will throw another on Friday.

Angels: RHP José Soriano (6-7, 4.07 ERA) opposes LHP Mitchell Parker (6-6, 4.06) in the opener of a three-game series at Washington on Friday.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37) opposes Texas LHP Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96) in the opener of a three-game series Friday, though heavy rain is forecasted for New York.

