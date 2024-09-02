J’Mari Taylor scores three touchdowns to guide North Carolina Cental past Alabama State 31-24

By The Associated Press
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., center, waits with his players to take the field for of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game between NC Central and Alabama State, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for a score as North Carolina Central waited out a lengthy halftime thunderstorm before dispatching Alabama State 31-24 in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium.

