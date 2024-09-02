J’Mari Taylor scores three touchdowns to guide North Carolina Cental past Alabama State 31-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for a score as North Carolina Central waited out a lengthy halftime thunderstorm before dispatching Alabama State 31-24 in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium.

