J’Mari Taylor rushes for 206 yards, 3 TDs and North Carolina Central beats Howard 26-3

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns, Walker Harris threw for 321 yards and another score, and North Carolina Central closed the home portion of its schedule with a 26-3 victory over Howard. N.C. Central has won 11 of the last 12 meetings — with Howard winning last season for the first time since 1994. N.C. Central trailed for most of the first half before an 11-play, 71-yard drive ended with 23 seconds left when Chris Mosley caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Then the Eagles scored 20 unanswered points in the second half. Taylor had scoring runs of 61, 18 and 40 yards.

