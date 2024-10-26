J’Mari Taylor runs for 200 yards, TD as NC Central beats Morgan State 16-7

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor had 200 yards rushing and a touchdown on 27 carries, Walker Harris and Markell Quick connected on a 49-yard throw-and-catch for a touchdown and North Carolina Central beat Morgan State 16-7. Harris finished 18-of-31 passing for 216 yards with an interception and Quick had five receptions for 96 yards for N.C. Central (6-2, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jason Collins Jr. had 72 yards rushing on 14 carries for Morgan State (3-5, 0-1) and his 2-yard touchdown run with 9:58 to play trimmed its deficit to 10-7. The Eagles responded as Taylor scored on a 50-yard run to cap a six-play, 73-yard drive and, after the PAT attempt failed, make 16-7 with 6:37 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.