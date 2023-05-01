JJ Watt and wife Kealia invest in English club Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Former NFL star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, have announced an investment in the English soccer club Burnley, which recently earned promotion to the Premier League. The recently retired Watt is a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year while Kealia is an accomplished soccer player who has played for the United States and in the National Women’s Soccer League. The statement said Kealia will be instrumental in helping develop the Burnley FC women’s team.

