JJ Redick is determined to succeed in the Los Angeles Lakers’ audacious coaching experiment

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — JJ Redick isn’t the type to ease into new situations, and the Los Angeles Lakers are finding out about it. Three months and one preseason game into his first coaching job at any level, the longtime NBA player is hitting his players with detailed new schemes and gathering a mountain of analytic data while still learning the coaching basics, like how to challenge calls and when to call timeouts.

