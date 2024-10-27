JJ Redick comes clean about watching game film in car wash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JJ Redick has come clean about watching game film at the car wash. Baron Davis spotted him there Saturday and posted about it on the social platform X. Davis, a first-round pick in 1999, played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, among others. Redick, in his first year as the Los Angeles Lakers coach, said a Lakers spokesperson told him about the social media post before the team was set to host the Sacramento Kings as the second game of a back to back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.