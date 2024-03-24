JJ Quinerly scores 29 as West Virginia eliminates Princeton 63-53

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 29 points as West Virginia defeated Princeton 63-53 in a women’s NCAA tournament first-round game on Saturday. Quinerly, who was 10 of 19 from the field, scored West Virginia’s first 12 points of the fourth quarter as the eighth-seeded Mountaineers (25-7) pulled away to advance to Monday’s Albany 2 Regional second-round game against No. 1 seed Iowa. West Virginia ended Princeton’s five-game winning streak by rallying in the second half as its pressure defense disrupted the Tigers. West Virginia led 42-35 early in the fourth quarter when Quinerly took over, hitting four field goals and going 4 of 4 in free throws over a 6 ½-minute stretch.

