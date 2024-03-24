Jiyai Shin takes unlikely share of lead in Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — One of Seri’s Kids had an unlikely share of the lead in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship after a windy Saturday afternoon at Palos Verdes Golf Club. Jiyai Shin — the 35-year-old South Korean star who last played a full LPGA Tour schedule in 2013 — shot a bogey-free 8-under 63, then ended up tied for the lead hours later when defending champion Ruoning Yin closed with a triple bogey. Pak is one of the most influential players in LPGA history, a pioneer for South Korean players to follow her path. Shin, who now plays the Japanese and Korean tours to be closer to home, received a sponsor exemption in the event. Shin was tied with former UCLA player Alison Lee at 9-under 204.

