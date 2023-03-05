Jin Young Ko wins LPGA Singapore by two strokes

SINGAPORE (AP) — Defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea has closed with a three-under 69 to win the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship by two shots. Overnight leader Ko had a 72-hole total of 17-under 271 to finish two clear of American Nelly Korda with a group of three players tied for third place at 14-under. Starting the final day two strokes behind the South Korean at the Sentosa Golf Club, Korda also shot a 69 to finish with 15-under 273. Americans Allisen Corpuz (69) and Danielle Kang (68) finished at 14-under, with Japan’s Ayaka Furue (67) in a tie for third place.

