Jin Young Ko takes 2-shot lead in Boston after Haeran Ryu falls apart

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Jin Young Ko started the third round six shots behind. She ends the FM Championship with a two-shot lead over Lauren Coughlin. Ko birdied the first two holes and the last two holes on her way to a 67. But she got plenty of help from Haeran Ryu. The 23-year-old Ryu was coming off a 62. She was 16 shots worse the next day. That six-shot lead was gone in six holes and Ryu wound up with a 78. Coughlin is going for her third LPGA win in the last six weeks. It’s the last event before the Solheim Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.