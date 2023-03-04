Jin Young Ko leads by 2 after 3rd round at LPGA Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship. Ko has a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. Americans held the other leading spots. Korda shot 68 and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who shot 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also had a 70. Second-round leader Danielle Kang was in fifth place after a 72, four strokes behind Ko.

