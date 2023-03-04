Jin Young Ko leads by 2 after 3rd round at LPGA Singapore

By The Associated Press
FILE - Danielle Kang shares a laugh with her caddie as she walks to the 18th green during the first round of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Jan. 19, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Kang avoided distractions in a rain-soaked round and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday, March 3, 2023 for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women's World Championship in Singapore. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

SINGAPORE (AP) — Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA’s Women’s World Championship. Ko has a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. Americans held the other leading spots. Korda shot 68 and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who shot 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also had a 70. Second-round leader Danielle Kang was in fifth place after a 72,  four strokes behind Ko.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.