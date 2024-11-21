Jimmy Spithill introduces his new Red Bull Italy SailGP Team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former America’s Cup star Jimmy Spithill has introduced his new Red Bull Italy SailGP Team just ahead of the opening regatta of the global league’s fifth season in Dubai. Spithill is the team’s CEO and founder. He pulled a major coup by hiring his old America’s Cup crewmate and fellow Australian, wing trimmer Kyle Langford, from the Australian team that dominated SailGP for the first three seasons. The opening regatta is Saturday and Sunday.

