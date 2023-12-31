Jimmy Johnson set to join Cowboys’ ring of honor 30 years after split with Jerry Jones

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Johnson is headed into the Dallas Cowboys’ ring of honor almost 30 years after the former coach’s acrimonious split with owner Jerry Jones. Both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Neither seems concerned about why it took Jones so long to put Johnson in the exclusive group of one of the NFL’s storied franchises. Their breakup happened just after Dallas had the second of consecutive Super Bowls in the 1992-93 seasons. It left many wondering what might have happened the rest of the decade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.