Jimmy Garoppolo working on chemistry with Raiders’ receivers with Meyers in concussion protocol

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw 10 passes to Jakobi Meyers in the season opener at Denver. Meyers caught nine of them for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ 17-16 victory over the Broncos. Meyers is in the concussion protocol this week. That could mean more than the nine targets Davante Adams received in Denver and certainly more than the zero Hunter Renfrow and rookie tight end Michael Mayer had when the Raiders visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

