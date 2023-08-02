Jimmy Garoppolo leaves Raiders practice early as coaches monitor injured foot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left practice early Wednesday as Las Vegas coaches monitor his time on the field as he comes back from a broken left foot. Garoppolo injured the foot last season while quarterbacking the San Francisco 49ers. He also did not practice Friday. Wednesday was his third consecutive day on the field, and Garoppolo was given the early time off. The team is off Thursday. With Garoppolo leaving with about 45 minutes left in practice, that gave veteran Brian Hoyer a chance to get some extra work with the first-team offense.

