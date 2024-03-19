Jimmy Garoppolo discloses reason for PED suspension, expresses excitement at fresh start with Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo says his two-game suspension was the result of a mistake in his filing for a therapeutic use exemption for an unspecified substance during his season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is excited to get past the setback in the coming season with the Los Angeles Rams, who signed him to be Matthew Stafford’s backup. It was a large step down from his years of success with the 49ers. When he hit free agency, Garoppolo decided he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield, who revitalized his career in late 2022 with a successful five-game stint under Sean McVay.

