Jimmy Garoppolo, Alaric Jackson back with the Rams after 2-game suspensions to start the season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo and Alaric Jackson are back at work with the Los Angeles Rams after both veterans served two-game suspensions to start the season. Jackson refused to say why he had been suspended when he met with reporters after practice. Rams coach Sean McVay also has refused to say why Jackson was out for what the NFL called a violation of its personal conduct policy. Garoppolo publicly addressed the reason for his suspension immediately after he signed with the Rams last March, saying he made a paperwork mistake when filing a therapeutic use exemption for an unspecified substance.

