Jimmy Butler says he’s ‘working,’ but there’s no timetable for his return to the Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler says he wants to play in the NBA playoffs, though there’s no timetable for his return from a sprained MCL. The Miami Heat forward spoke to TNT during a first-quarter stoppage of his team’s Eastern Conference first-round game with the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, as he watched from the team’s bench area. Butler got hurt in the play-in round against Philadelphia and has missed all four Heat games since.

