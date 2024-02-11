Jimmy Butler goes on personal leave, misses Heat’s game against Celtics

By The Associated Press
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) chases a loose ball along with Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

MIAMI (AP) — Heat star forward Jimmy Butler missed Miami’s game against the Boston Celtics because of personal reasons. The club has granted Butler a leave of absence after the death of a family member. It has not been determined how long Butler will be away from the team, which has games at Milwaukee and Philadelphia this week before the All-Star break.

