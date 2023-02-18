Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in return to NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time is officially back. Jimmie Johnson topped the first practice session for the Daytona 500 on Friday. It came in his return to stock car racing after a two-year dalliance in IndyCar. The two-time Daytona 500 winner and seven-time Cup Series champion reached a top speed of 194.25 mph around the 2 1/2-mile superspeedway. He edged fellow Chevrolet drivers Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and pole-sitter Alex Bowman.

