Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in return to NASCAR

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Former NASCAR driver Richard Petty, center, poses for a photo with Jimmie Johnson, left, and Erik Jones, right, before the first of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terry Renna]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time is officially back. Jimmie Johnson topped the first practice session for the Daytona 500 on Friday. It came in his return to stock car racing after a two-year dalliance in IndyCar. The two-time Daytona 500 winner and seven-time Cup Series champion reached a top speed of 194.25 mph around the 2 1/2-mile superspeedway. He edged fellow Chevrolet drivers Chase Elliott, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and pole-sitter Alex Bowman.

